New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and N.D. Gupta were on Monday elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Delhi.

The three got ‘Certificate of Election’ confirming their election to the Upper House by Returning Officer Nidhi Srivastava.

–IANS

