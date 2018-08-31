Three absconding criminals arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Saturday said it has arrested three wanted criminals, who had been hiding in Delhi and adjoining districts after committing heinous crimes since long.

The police said the dreaded criminals, who were declared proclaimed offenders, have been identified as Khursheed, 35, Jai Prakash, 32, and Akaram, 36.

They were arrested on Thursday and Friday in separate raids conducted at various locations in east and west Delhi.

“A team of Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Crime Branch headed by ACP Sandeep Lamba and Inspector Upendra Kumar first arrested Kursheed near Nand Nagri Bus Depot on Thursday night and Akaram from Pilli Kothi in Kotwali area,” Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rajiv Ranjan said.

They were involved in a series of crimes including attempt to murder, robbery, possession of illegal arms, cheating and others, the officer said.

The police team later on Friday night arrested Jaiprakash near Nawada Metro Station.

They had gone missing between 2011 and 2012 and were later declared proclaimed offenders, Ranjan added.

