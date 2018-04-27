Three AICC Secretaries to Madhya Pradesh named

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday appointed Harshwardhan Sapkal, Varsha Gaikwad and Sudhanshu Tripathi as AICC Secretaries to Madhya Pradesh, where assembly elections are slated at the end of this year.

Sapkal and Gaikwad have been withdrawn from their Gujarat assignment, said General Secretary Ashok Gehlot in a statement, adding that the party “appreciates their hard work and contribution in Gujarat which was assigned to them previously”.

