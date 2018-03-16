Three AIIMS doctors killed on Yamuna Expressway

Mathura, March 18 (IANS) Three doctors of the AIIMS were killed and four seriously injured when their car rammed into a stationery vehicle near the Maant toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district on Sunday, police said.

The injured were immediately shifted to the Niyati Hospital and the bodies to the district hospital, a police officer said.

The police said there were several people in the car which was headed from New Delhi to Agra to celebrate the birthday of one of them.

Later, the injured were shifted to Delhi for treatment, police sources said.

Since its opening in August 2012, the Yamuna Expressway has taken a heavy toll of lives and is now widely called the “Bloody Highway”.

According to details made available through an RTI query, since the Expressway opened, 2.3 crore vehicles violated speed limits but only 18,000 were penalised.

Agra Development Foundation Secretary K.C. Jain said even if Rs 300 had been collected from each defaulter for speed limit violation, around Rs 700 crore could have been raised and many lives could have been saved in the process.

–IANS

