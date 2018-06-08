Three arrested in Bengal for sharing woman’s nude photos on Whatsapp

Kolkata, June 14 (IANS) Three persons were arrested from West Bengal’s West Midnapore district on Thursday for allegedly circulating nude photographs of a local woman in Whatsapp groups, a senior police officer said.

“Three persons named Amit Dey, Suman Atta and Babusona Chittrakar, all residents of West Midnapore’s Kharagpur, were arrested on Thursday for uploading nude and vulgur photographs of a woman from district’s Sabag area,” Deputy Inspector General, West Bengal CID, Nishad Parvez said in a release.

He said the three accused allegedly opened two Whatapp group named ‘Grand Masti’ and ‘One night stand’ and circulated the pictures of the complainant there.

“All three accused are charged under IPC 509 (gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and sections of IT Act. They have been remanded to five days of police custody,” Pervez added.

–IANS

