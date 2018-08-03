Three caught in Assam for bribery

Guwahati, Aug 8 (IANS) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Assam Police caught three government servants for taking bribes, it was announced on Wednesday.

While a police Sub-Inspector was caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a bar in Guwahati on Tuesday night, two other government employees were held in Sonitpur district on Wednesday for taking Rs 3,000 each from a retired teacher.

“Paltan Bazar (police officer) Biren Kumar Bora had demanded Rs 40,000 from a person for releasing him on bail… We laid a trap and caught Bora red-handed while accepting Rs 20,000,” said an ACB officer.

–IANS

