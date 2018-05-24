Three children drown in Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu, May 28 (IANS) Three children drowned on Monday while taking bath in a river in Poonch district, police said.

“Locals have fished out the bodies of all the three. Two dead children have been identified while efforts are on to establish the identity of the third one,” police said.

Drowning incidents usually take place during sweltering summers as youth jump into rivers, ponds and streams to wade off the heat.

Rivers in the state also flow full because of the snow meltdown caused by heat during day time in the months of summer.

