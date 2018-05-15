Three children drown in temple tank in Goa

Panaji, May 16 (IANS) Three children hailing from Karnataka drowned in a temple tank in a village in a South Goa district late on Wednesday, police said.

Aditi Bhat, 12, Bhuvaneshvar Bhat, 8, and Shravan Hola,7, all natives of Karnataka, had come to Goa along with their parents.

They were on a pilgrimage in Ponda district, known for its temples, when they drowned at the temple tank at Nagueshi village.

“The children had gone for a swim while their parents were offering prayers at the temple. Their bodies were fished out and sent for post-mortem,” South Goa district police spokesman told reporters.

–IANS

