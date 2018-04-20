Three civilians injured in J&K clashes

Srinagar, April 21 (IANS) Three civilians sustained firearm injuries during clashes with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday during an anti-militancy operation, police said.

Police said immediately after the security forces started a cordon and search operation in Kareemabad village of Pulwama, protesting youth started stone pelting at the security forces.

Three of the protesting youth reportedly sustained firearm injuries during the clashes.

“The injured were shifted to Srinagar for treatment where doctors said their condition is stable,” a police source said.

