Srinagar, July 30 (IANS) Three CRPF troopers were injured in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag town on Monday, police said.

Militants hurled a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker in Sherbagh area of Anantnag, a police officer said.

“Three CRPF jawans injured in this explosion have been shifted to hospital and the area has cordoned off for searches,” the officer added.

–IANS

sq/vd