Three die after falling into well in Bengal

Kolkata, March 14 (IANS) Three persons died after they fell into a well one after another while the pit was being dug in West Bengal’s East Burdwan district, a police officer said on Saturday.

The tragedy took place in Dhenua village under Manteswar police station.

According to the officer, first a labourer Zakir Sheikh got trapped while digging the nine feet-deep well as water from another well nearby filled up the fresh pit on Friday.

Two others — Fakir Sheikh, the owner of the land on which the well was being dug and another person old Liaquat Sheikh — jumped into the wall to rescue Sheikh, but both of them got stuck and died.

The bodies of the three victims were fished out later in the day and and sent for post mortem.

–IANS

ssp/vin