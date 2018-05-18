Three dreaded Maoists surrender in Maharashtra

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra), May 24 (IANS) A month after the country’s biggest security operations that saw 40 Maoists killed, three dreaded rebels, including a woman, with a collective reward of Rs 800,000 on their head, surrendered before the Maharashtra Police here on Thursday, an official said.

Those who surrendered are: Rajita alias Siroti Madhuram Kurchami, 26, Jitendra alias Pardeshi Bajirao Pada, 21, and Tirupati alias Penta Sura Veladi, 20, active with various Maoist units in the region.

Rajita, the sole female, joined the rebel groups in 2010 and was involved in six police encounters, two murders, one arson and the state government had announced a reward of Rs 200,000 for her capture.

Joining the rebel forces only last year, Jitendra is wanted in several major crimes and carried a reward of Rs 200,000 on his head.

Tirupati, who had become a rebel in June 2016, was involved in a major police encounter and other crimes for which he carried a reward of Rs 400,000.

They laid down arms before Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh and other top police and civil officers.

“With this, in the past one year, 35 Maoists have so far surrendered before the police and we are hopeful of many more following them. They will be able to lead a life of dignity and join the social mainstream,” Deshmukh said on the occasion.

This is first instance of surrender by the rebels after the April 23/24 twin police action in the forests here which had left a total of 40 Maoists dead and many others injured who escaped.

–IANS

