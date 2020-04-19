Three excercises to keep children on their toes

New Delhi, April 19 (IANSlife) Self isolating is a great opportunity for you to instill some healthy, life-long habits in your children.

Instead of allowing your kid’s energy to go to waste, try to channelize it in the right direction. This is the best time to improve their cognitive skills; exercising is one of the best ways to do it says Yogesh Bhateja, celebrity fitness expert.

Fitness coach to Sonu Sood, Kangana Ranaut and Kapil Sharma, Bhateja hosts online fitness group classes for children, live-streamed via the Zoom app.

His best advice for a kids’ activity? Train their brains by improving neuromuscular coordination with different exercises.

The trainer suggests these top three exercises for children above seven.

Mountain climbers

Performed from a plank position, this exercise requires alternatively bringing one knee to your chest, and speeding up as you go. This classic bodyweight exercise looks like one is running in a plank position.

It strengthens anterior muscles of your body – primarily the core. Mountain climbers are great to build endurance, core strength and agility. You are working on several different muscle groups with one exercise. And because it’s a cardio exercise, you’ll get heart health benefits and burn calories.

Single leg balancing

Works on foot, ankle, and for hip stability. Improving your balance can help improve sports performance. We have to have stable ankle and hip in order to generate force needed to run efficiently and faster. It also helps prevent falls.

Duck walks

It involves squatting low and ‘walking’ forwards in that position. Lower body, spine strengthening, balancing, works on the hip, knee and ankle flexibility that saves kids from chances of getting multiple muscle imbalances that may happen in future due to lack of flexibility and strength in these muscle groups.

The live lessons start from April 20.

–IANS

