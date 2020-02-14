Three held for fraudulently selling Gurugram plots

Gurugram, Feb 20 (IANS) Three persons, including a Faridabad resident woman, have been arrested by Gurugram police on the charge of selling Ansal Group’s two residential plots in upscale Sushant Lok area by forging documents and posing as their owners, a police officer said on Thursday.

East Zone DCP Chandra Mohan said that the accused had confessed to selling the two plots and pocketing Rs 50-60 crore. Forged registry documents of three other plots they were planning to sell in the coming days were seized from them, the officer added.

“The gang kingpin is Vibha of Faridabad, who was arrested along with her accomplices Rajender Kumar of Gurugram and Lucky Uppal of Delhi’s West Patel Nagar,” Chandra Mohan said.

The accused first conducted a recee to identify plots and their owners, gathering information from those living in the neighbourhood as well as security guards. They also inquired whether the actual owners frequented their respective plots or not.

“They thereafter got prepared fake registry papers with the help of a gang in Delhi, and fraudulently transferred the ownership to Vibha. Then the plots were sold to unsuspecting buyers,” he added.

“We suspect the involvement of officials of the Land Records Department at the tehsil level and also of the Ansal Group. The interrogation of the three accused is underway. We suspect six to seven others are also involved in the racket,” the officer said.

Police launched an investigation after receiving complaints about certain plots in Sushant Lok area in December and January. The conned buyers then told the police about the three accused, who were operating a property dealer’s office in upscale Sector 53 of Gurugram, the DCP said.

