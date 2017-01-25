Three held for prostitution in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 25 (IANS) Two women and the manager of a spa here were arrested for their alleged involvement in prostitution, police said on Wednesday.

Riya and Bleshi, both in her mid-20s, and the manager John, a resident of Jaipur in Rajasthan, were arrested for being involved in the business of prostitution, which was being run from a spa in CA market in the DLF Phase 3 area.

Police said that Riya hails from 24 Pargana district of West Bengal while Bleshi belongs to Darjeeling.

Police said that the trio were arrested under Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

–IANS

