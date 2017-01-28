Three held in Delhi for printing, circulating fake currency

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) Three men involved in printing and circulating new counterfeit currency to hawala dealers have been arrested and Rs 18 lakh in fake notes seized from them, Delhi Police said on Saturday.

The accused are Manoj, 37, of Sonepat in Haryana; Azad Singh, 36, of Delhi and Sunil, 27, of Sonepat in Haryana.

“They were arrested late Friday night at Singhola village in Narela. Counterfeit currency with a face value of Rs 18 lakh was seized from their car,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

“Kingpin Azad used to scan and print fake notes of Rs 2,000 with the help of a scanner and colour printer at his Sonepat house. Manoj has good contacts with hawala dealers and bookies and circulated fake currency on commission basis,” Yadav said.

