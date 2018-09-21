Three held in Tripura, arms and ammunition seized

Agartala, Sep 23 (IANS) Three youths were arrested and two firearms and ammunition were seized from them on Sunday in southern Tripura’s Sabroom, a town along the India-Bangladesh border, police said.

“The three were intercepted while travelling in a car in Sabroom. Two 9-mm pistols, seven cartridges and four loaded magazines were seized from them,” Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sabyasachi Debnath told IANS from Sabroom, 135 km south of Agartala.

All three are residents of western Tripura’s Bishalgarh, another trading city along the Bangladesh border.

The official said that senior police and intelligence officials are now interrogating the youths on their motives and backgrounds.

–IANS

