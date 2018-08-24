Three hideouts busted, four OGWs arrested in Pulwama district

Srinagar, Aug 25 (IANS) Security forces on Saturday busted three militant hideouts in south Kashmir Pulwama district and arrested four over-ground workers (OGWs) of militant outfits.

“The first hideout was busted in Rajpora area. We recovered incriminating material, arms and ammunition. One OGW was arrested in this operation,” police said.

“Two other hideouts were busted in Tahab and Khallen villages. We recovered one AK magazine, one INSAS magazine and an under-barrel grenade launcher”, the police said, adding three OGWs working for Hizbul Mujahideen were arrested in the operation.

