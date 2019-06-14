Three Indian varsities among top 200 globally

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Three Indian universities — IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi and Indian Institute of Science Bangalore (IISc) — have found a place among the top 200 in the 2020 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings, which were declared in London on Wednesday.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has emerged as the top Indian university for the second time in a row, rising from 162nd position to 152 this year. However, the IISc, which was the second best Indian University last year, has dropped to the third position. IIT Delhi has clinched the second spot among the Indian universities.

Among the total 23 Indian universities that feature in the world ranking of 1,000 universities, OP Jindal Global University is the only new entrant.

According to higher education consultancy Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), IIT Bombay’s ranking has jumped 10 spots due to improvement in its research performance.

Overall, the Indian universities have witnessed an average decline of 12 ranks due to Faculty/Student Ratio and International Student Ratio.

“While this new edition of the QS World University Rankings shows that the Indian Higher Education system is making progress in some key areas, the sector requires more substantial, sustained and strategic investments both in research and education. Experts deem the current budget inadequate for a country with incredible potential and great ambitions,” said Ben Sowter, QS Research Director.

–IANS

pgs/rtp