Three Indians killed in Sri Lanka

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Three Indians are among those killed in the suicide bombings in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj announced.

The Minister quoted the Indian High Commission as saying that it had been informed by the National Hospital in Colombo about the death of three Indian nationals: Lokashini, Narayan Chandrashekhar and Ramesh.

“We are ascertaining further details,” the Minister said.

Earlier reports from Kerala said that a woman from the state who was holidaying in Colombo with her husband was killed in the terror attack.

–IANS

mr/vd