Three injured in London tube station shooting

London, Aug 21 (IANS) Three persons were injured on Monday night in a shooting outside an underground station in London, the police said.

“Officers are at the scene of a shooting in #Kingsbury Road. Not terror related. Three people taken to hospital, none believed to be life-threatening,” London Metropolitan Police said on its Twitter account, Xinhua reported.

The police said there has been no arrest so far.

Kingsbury Tube station on the Jubilee line was shut down while the police carried out an investigation outside the station, Transport for London announced on its website.

–IANS

pgh/