Three killed in another Indonesia bomb explosion

Jakarta, May 14 (IANS) Following bomb attacks on three churches in the Indonesian city of Surabaya, a fourth bomb blast near police station in East Java killed three persons late on Sunday.

Three persons were found lying on floor with parts of bodies covered in blood after a bomb blast occurred in a unit of flats where an alleged terrorist lived with his family members, Xinhua news agency reported.

“I have come to the scene to see what happened. I saw the family members covered in blood lied on the floor,” an eyewitness was quoted as saying.

National police spokesman Brigadier General Muhammad Iqbal confirmed that the unit of the flats was inhabited by an alleged terrorist with family members.

“We are checking whether the bomb exploded incidentally or someone detonated it,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The building is located behind Taman police station in Sidoarjo Regency which is bordered by Surabaya city where three churches were targetted earlier in the day.

At least 11 people, including a suicide bomber, were killed and 41 injured on Sunday in bomb attacks on three churches in the Indonesian city of Surabaya.

Two police officers were among the injured after a series of explosions took place in the morning during Sunday service, Efe quoted East Java police spokesperson Frans Barung Mangera as saying.

The first explosion took place in Surabaya’s Santa Maria church, killing four people, including the suicide bomber.

Almost immediately afterwards, there were explosions in a protestant church on the Diponegoro street, where two people were killed, and another one at a pentecostal church on Arjuno street, where another two people died.

Another person died later in a hospital in Surabaya. The police are yet to release details of the other two victims.

The bomb disposal squad diffused another bomb outside the Diponegoro church.

–IANS

sku/