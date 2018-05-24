Three killed in Belgium shooting

Brussels, May 29 (IANS) An attacker shot dead two police officers and a civilian in Belgium’s Liege city on Tuesday.

The police told the BBC that the attacker was also killed and “neutralised” and the situation was now under control.

Two other police officers were injured and the man also took a woman hostage, according to Belgian media reports.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear.

Interior Minister Jan Jambon said the country’s anti-terrorist crisis centre was monitoring the situation.

Belgium remains on high alert after attacks in 2016 claimed by the Islamic State terror group left 32 people dead.

–IANS

ksk/bg