Three killed in Colombia mall blast

Bogota, June 18 (IANS) Three women were killed and nine others injured after a strong explosion hit a shopping mall in Colombia’s capital, police said.

The explosion occurred on Saturday evening in a bathroom on the second floor of the Andino shopping mall, reports Xinhua news agency.

Bogota Mayor Enrique Penalosa called the attack a “cowardly terrorist bombing” on Twitter.

President Juan Manuel Santos has ordered the police to direct the investigation into the attack, and expressed his “solidarity with the victims”.

–IANS

ksk