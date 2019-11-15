Three killed in Oklahoma Walmart shooting

Houston, Nov 19 (IANS) Three people were killed in a shooting at a Walmart store in Duncan, US state of Oklahoma, according to local media citing the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Duncan Police has confirmed that three people were dead, including the suspect in the shooting that happened on Monday morning. But the suspect has not yet been identified, according to reports from The Duncan Banner, a local newspaper.

The shooting happened at a parking area of the 24-hour Walmart supercentre in Duncan, about 130 km southwest of Oklahoma City, the capital city of Oklahoma, Xinhua news agency reported.

Duncan is a city and county seat of Stephens County and the population was over 23,000 at the 2010 census.

–IANS

sdr/