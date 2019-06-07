Three killed in Trinamool-BJP clash in Bengal

Kolkata, June 8 (IANS) Three political workers, including two from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and one from the Trinamool Congress, were killed in a clash between the supporters of the two parties in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, the police said on Saturday.

However, BJP leaders claimed that three of their workers were killed in the clash.

According to the BJP leaders, the clash erupted after Trinamool workers allegedly removed the saffron party’s flags in Sandeshkhali area, while local Trinamool leaders accused the BJP workers of defacing their flags.

“During a booth level meeting of our workers in Hatgachhi, some miscreants, backed by the BJP, attacked them. Qayum Mollah, a 26-year-old Trinamool worker, was taken out of the party office and stabbed to death,” state Minister and Trinamool’s district President Jyotipriya Mallick claimed.

Denying the party workers’ involvement in Qayum’s murder, state BJP leader Sayantan Basu claimed that three of their supporters were killed in the clash.

“We have information that three of our local leaders — Pradip Mondal, Tapan Mondal and Sukanta Mondal — were murdered by Trinamool supporters,” Basu alleged.

— IANS

bdc/arm