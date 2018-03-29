Three killed in UP accident

Lucknow, March 30 (IANS) Three persons were killed and four injured when a car rammed into a stationary truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district on Friday, police said.

The accident took place near Ram Sanehi Ghat on the Lucknow-Faizabad National Highway, the police said.

All the four injured, including a four-year-old boy, were rushed to the Trauma Centre here, where their condition is stated to be critical.

The deceased have been identified as Anshulata (35), Hari Ram (60) and Ram Narayan (45).

–IANS

