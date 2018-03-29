Three killed in UP dust storm

Lucknow, March 31 (IANS) Three people were killed after a dust storm hit Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

One person was killed after a wooden shaft collapsed on him in Gonda while two labourers died in Azamgarh when the roof of an under-construction building fell on them.

The deaths took place on Friday night, police sources said.

Reports of damages to crops and houses were reported from Lucknow, Sitapur, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Sultanpur, Ambedkaranagar, Balrampur, Lakhimpur Barabanki and Hardoi.

The weather on Saturday was normal at most places but in some parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, it was cloudy and the Met department has predicted thunder showers.

The official chopper of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was also caught in the dust storm on Friday night, leading to an emergency landing in Amethi.

–IANS

md/ksk