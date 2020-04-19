Three Kolkata Medical College docs test positive for Covid-19

Kolkata, April 19 (IANS) Three doctors of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, who came in contact with a Covid-19 patient, have been detected with the viral disease, hospital sources said.

Two other patients, who were under treatment in the hospital when the Covid patient was admitted, have also contracted the disease.

Meanwhile, 14 persons, including eight doctors of SSKM Hospital, have been sent to quarantine for coming in contact with a Covid patient. SSKM is the largest state-run referral hospital in West Bengal.

The three KMCH doctors had treated a 62-year-old corona positive patient, who was earlier admitted at Charnock Hospital with kidney ailments.

After Charnock Hospital was temporarily closed following the death of a Covid-19 patient after dialysis, the woman was transferred to the medicine ward of KMCH after her initial examination at the emergency ward.

The patient died on April 13, following which the authorities had halted admission at the male and female medicine wards of KMCH.

A number of doctors, post-graduate trainees, nurses and other health workers were then sent into quarantine.

–IANS

ssp/vd