India

Three members of dreaded gang held in Delhi

Views: 1

New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Two shooters of the dreaded Tillu gang were arrested early Wednesday after a brief shootout here, during which one of them suffered a gunshot wound, police said. Their accomplice was held earlier on.

Accused Mahesh, 25, is a resident of Haryana while Manjeet, 23, and Nitesh, 20, are residents of west Delhi’s Narela.

“Members of the Sunil Tillu gang, they had killed one Arman, a member of the rival gang of Jitender Gogi, in Narela on August 20,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

A Special Cell team put up a roadblock on the GT Karnal Road here when they saw Mahesh and Nitesh riding a two-wheeler around 5 a.m. When signalled to stop, they sped away but were intercepted.

“Nitesh fired at police, which fired two rounds in self-defence. Nitesh was shot in the leg, following which both were arrested,” the officer added.

ALSO READ:   Incentives for Odisha doctors approved

Police had earlier arrested Manjeet on Tuesday night from west Delhi.

The DCP said that there was long-standing rivalry between the Gogi and Tillu gangs, leading to the murder of several of their members.

–IANS

sp/tsb/bg

Tags:
Comments: 0

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *