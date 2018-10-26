Three militants arrested after shootout in Srinagar
Srinagar, Oct 29 (IANS) Three militants were arrested on Monday after a brief shootout with security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar city, police said.
A Jammu and Kashmir Police spokesman said the militants, who were in a car, were signalled to stop at a check post in Narbal area.
“But the militants opened fire at the police. The fire was retaliated. After a brief shootout, three of them were arrested,” the spokesman said. One of the militants was injured.
Arms and ammunition were recovered from the arrested militants, the spokesman said.
–IANS
