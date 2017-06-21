Three militants killed in J&K

Srinagar, June 22 (IANS) Three militants were killed on Thursday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.

The militants were killed in Kakapora area of Pulwama district in a joint operation by the security forces including Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), a police spokesman said.

Following specific information about the presence of militants, the security forces on late Wednesday evening surrounded the New Colony area in Kakapora area.

As the security forces tightened cordon, the hiding militants fired at them, triggering a gunfight.

“Searches are still going but the firing has ended,” the police spokesman said.

–IANS

sq/pgh/