Three militants of banned outfit held in Tripura

Agartala, Jan 2 (IANS) Three dreaded militants of the banned National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) have been arrested along with arms and ammunition, a police officer said on Thursday.

North Tripura district police chief Bhanupada Chakraborty said that acting on an intelligence input, the police arrested the militants — Phanijoy Reang, Samprai Debbarma and Kanti Marak, from Panisagar and Dharmanagar railway stations on Wednesday night.

The police also seized one 9 mm pistol, huge live cartridges and many incriminating documents including extortion notice and and other materials from them.

“During questioning, the arrested militants shared contradictory statements about their activities and whereabouts,” Chakraborty told IANS over phone from Dharmanagar, North Tripura district headquarters.

“The NLFT extremists has in recent times issued extortion notice to many villagers of northern Tripura and prominent personalities of the state,” he stated.

Recently, the banned outfit has also issued a threat letter to Rebati Tripura, a Lok Sabha member of the state’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, for supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

