Three months of Apple Music with BeatsX earbuds

New York, Feb 10 (IANS) US tech giant Apple will give three months of Apple Music streaming with BeatsX wireless earbuds, a media report said.

“For people interested in Apple Music, the promotion makes the BeatsX significantly cheaper than the AirPods,” tech website appleinsider.com reported.

BeatsX earphones deliver up to eight hours of battery life and with “Fast Fuel”, a five-minute charge gives you two hours of playback.

“The earbuds come with unique flex-form cable that provides all-day comfort and easy pocket portability, while eartip options provide a personalised fit and secure-fit wingtips offer added stability,” Apple said in a statement.

BeatsX features optimised noise isolation, RemoteTalk allows you to take calls with a built-in mic, play music, adjust volume and activate Siri and also comes with variety of eartip options to offer personalised comfort.

