Three new containment zones come up in Delhi, total now 79

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) With three new containment zones added in the list, the total tally of the red zones in the national capital on Sunday reached 79.

There were two new containment or red zones in the New Delhi district and one in the South-West district.

According to the Delhi government, E Block in Inderpuri in New Delhi district was made a containment zone on Sunday.

In the same district, Tilak Vihar area in Tilak Nagar was also added in the containment zone list.

Also, in the South-West district, Theke Wali gali, opposite the DC office in Kapashera has also been made another containment zone. Among the districts, the highest containment zones are in the South-East District with 17 such zones; followed by the West district with 12 red zones.

The containment zones are announced by the district administration after three or more Covid cases are found in an area. On Saturday and Friday each, eight new zones were made.

After the administration seals the containment zone’, the Delhi government starts ‘Operation SHIELD’ — Sealing, Home Quarantine, Isolation and Tracking, Essential Supply, Local Sanitisation and Door-To-Door Checking — to control the spread of the virus.

The containment zones — created to map the local transmission of the disease and prevent the contagion from spreading — are announced by the office of the District Magistrate. In them, the movement of the local residents is completely restricted with the authorities taking care of the essential supplies. The area and the houses in it are sanitised properly.

Delhi has reported more than 2,000 cases and 45 deaths related to Covid-19 so far.

–IANS

