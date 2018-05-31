Three Nigerians found dead in Delhi flat

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Three Nigerians were found dead, of suspected drug overdose, in a rented accommodation here on Friday, police said.

Two of the dead, Christopher David, 36, and Greece Ben, 33, lived in different flats in the same building in Mohan Garden area of Uttam Nagar in west Delhi.

Their landlord told police that the third victim, David, used to visit them often.

“He (landlord) didn’t know much otherwise.

“He informed us after he felt a foul smell coming out of the apartment,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, Shibesh Singh told IANS.

As per business visas recovered from their flats, they were Nigerian citizens. “It hadn’t been too long since they came to India,” he said, adding that Christopher David came here in March and Ben in April.

Two bodies were found in one room and the third in another room in one of the flats.

“No external injury marks were found on them,” the police officer said.

Police have informed the Nigerian High Commission here about the incident.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

“After the post-mortem is done, the mission’s assigned person will receive their bodies,” the officer said, adding the test will be conducted on Saturday.

Another Nigerian man, who was accompanying the victims before their death, was questioned in the case for more than three hours.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of drug overdose. However, there is no clarity on this at the moment,” said another official, who is investigating the case.

He said no drugs were recovered from the apartment but there was a smell of chemicals.

–IANS

mg/vd