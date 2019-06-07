Three Pakistani army officers, soldier killed in blast

Islamabad, June 8 (IANS) A roadside bomb attack in Pakistan’s North Waziristan tribal district on Friday killed three army officers and a soldier, the military said.

An army statement said that terrorists targeted military vehicle through an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Kharkamar area of North Waziristan which was planted on the road, the Xinhua news agency reported.

“Three officers and a soldier embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) while four soldiers were injured,” the statement from the army’s media wing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The statement said militants have increased attacks in the area and during last one month, 10 security forces personnel have been killed while 35 got injured including the Friday’s casualties.

–IANS

rs