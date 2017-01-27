Three people killed in Mizoram road accident

Aizawl, Jan 27 (IANS) Three people, including two women, were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Mizoram on Friday, police said.

A police official said that a small car in which the victims were travelling in fell into a 150-metre-deep gorge near Khumtung village in central Mizoram’s Serchhip district.

“The accident occurred when a maxi cab was giving way to a goods-laden truck and the soft soil on the edge could not hold the vehicle resulting the car rolling down in the ravine.”

The two injured including the driver of the vehicle were admitted to a hospital where they were declared as out of danger.

