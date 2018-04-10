Three pistols, ammunition seized in Bengal

Kolkata, April 13 (IANS) Border Security Force (BSF) personnel seized three countrymade pistols and several rounds of ammunition during a crackdown on a smugglers’ gang in West Bengal’s Nadia district, a senior officer said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off about illegal arms smuggling, the BSF troopers on Thursday planned an ambush near Kulanandpur village in the district and challenged two persons near the Indo-Bangladesh border fence at around 8 p.m.

“The two smugglers managed to flee taking advantage of the darkness and thick bamboo bushes but left behind a plastic bag they were carrying. The troopers recovered three countrymade pistols and four rounds of ammunition from the bag,” Rabi Ranjan, a senior officer of the BSF’s South Bengal Frontier, said in a release.

“The seized arms and ammunition have been handed over to the nearby Bagdah police station for further legal action,” he said.

The BSF has so far seized 11 countrymade weapons, along with several cartridges, and apprehended two weapons smugglers from West Bengal so far this year.

