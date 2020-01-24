Three policemen among injured in BJP-Trinamool Kolkata clash

Kolkata, Jan 24 (IANS) Several persons and three policemen were injured in a clash between workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP in a posh south Kolkata locality following a dispute over the CAAA issue, police said on Friday.

A motor cycle was burnt during the clashes at the upmarket Jodhpur Park area late on Thursday night.

Four BJP workers, including two women, were arrested on Friday, following which workers of the saffron outfit staged a demonstration before the Lake police station.

The BJP, on the other hand, accused the Trinamool workers of attacking its cadres.

Local Trinamool workers alleged that eight-nine BJP cadres had approached one of its workers to brief him about the “good points” of the contentious Citizenhip (Amendment) Act on Friday night.

When the Trinamool worker refused to listen, he was allegedly beaten up.

When some Trinamool workers rushed to the spot on learning about the incident, a clash ensued.

A motor bike was burnt, and a police officer Pushpal Bhattacharya and two constables were injured in trying to separate the clashing groups.

Bhattacharya has been hospitalised after he was attacked with a sharp weapon.

The Trinamool alleged two of its workers sustained injuries.

Cases of attempted murder and under other non-bailable sections have been slapped against the BJP workers.

