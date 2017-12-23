Three prisoners escape from Mathura jail

Lucknow, Jan 1 (IANS) Three prisoners escaped from the high-security Mathura jail in Uttar Pradesh early on Monday, police said. Security has been beefed up.

One of the accomplices got injured as he fell down trying to scale the boundary wall, a police officer said.

The prison inmates, who escaped around 2 a.m. on New Year day were housed in the ‘youth barracks’, an official told IANS. They have been identified as Shera, Sanjay and Baldev.

Rahul fell down and was injured. Prison authorities were interrogating him to ascertain the plans and whereabouts of the three fugitives.

The fugitives were housed in a barrack that had a tin shed. Senior police officers were on the job to track them at the earliest.

–IANS

md/in/vm