Srinagar, May 17 (IANS) Three rifles were reported missing on Thursday from a Jammu and Kahsmir Police post in Srinagar.

The police said three rifles were missing from a post in Buchwara area of the city, adding that the policemen posted at the guard post were being questioned to ascertain the facts.

The incident came a day after unknown assailants snatched the service rifle of a policeman at the main gate of Kashmir University.

–IANS

