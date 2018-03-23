Three siblings charred to death in UP

Lucknow, March 27 (IANS) Three siblings were charred to death on Tuesday in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonebhadra district when a fire broke out in their shanty, police said.

The incident took place in Tendu village when the children — Shahid (four), Praveen (five) and Rukhsana (six)– were sleeping inside the hut, the police said.

The father, a daily wager, was not at home and the mother was sleeping outside. She tried to douse the fire, but could not save the children.

Officials have assured financial compensation to the family as per the government rules.

–IANS

