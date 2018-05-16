Three snatchers arrested, 50 mobiles found

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Three men involved in snatchings and thefts have been arrested here and 50 mobile phones recovered from them, police said on Friday.

The accused were identified as Dharamveer, 21, Mohammad Bilal, 19, and Krish Gupta, 19.

Joint Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar said the accused had snatched the mobiles and stolen the motorcycles from different areas in Delhi along with accomplice Fahim.

“A KTM RC 390 motorcycle stolen from Delhi University South Campus about seven months ago and a Hero Passion Pro stolen from Panchsheel in Yamuna Vihar were recovered,” Kumar said.

Dharamveer told police that the gang targeted unsuspecting pedestrians to snatch their phones, which were later sold to a Farid.

