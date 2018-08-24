Three soldiers injured in Bandipora operation
Srinagar, Aug 31 (IANS) Three army soldiers were injured on Friday in a search operation in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, police said.
Security forces surrounded the Chanadajan forest area in Bandipora district following information about a group of militants hiding there, a police officer said.
“During the operation, three soldiers were injured. They have been evacuated to hospital for treatment. The operation is still going on,” he aded.
–IANS
