Three soldiers injured in Bandipora operation

Srinagar, Aug 31 (IANS) Three army soldiers were injured on Friday in a search operation in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, police said.

Security forces surrounded the Chanadajan forest area in Bandipora district following information about a group of militants hiding there, a police officer said.

“During the operation, three soldiers were injured. They have been evacuated to hospital for treatment. The operation is still going on,” he aded.

–IANS

sq/nir