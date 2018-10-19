Three Soldiers, two militants killed amid infiltration bid on LoC

Jammu, Oct 21 (IANS) Two infiltrating militants and three soldiers were killed on Sunday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district where the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid.

“Army in Sunderbani sector of the LoC in Rajouri district engaged a group of heavily armed infiltrators in a fierce encounter in which two intruding terrorists were killed while three soldiers also attained martyrdom,” Defence Ministry spokesperson said.

–IANS

