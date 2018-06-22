Three Sweden players to miss Germany clash

Sochi, June 22 (IANS) Three Swedish players, who are not feeling well due to stomach ache, will not play in the team’s second FIFA World Cup match against Germany, Sweden head coach Janne Andersson said on Friday.

“Three players are having problems with their stomachs. That is why we didn’t bring them to Sochi, because we need to find out what is wrong with them. They are Pontus Jansson, Filip Helander, and Marcus Rohden. Such things happen. People get sick sometimes, they get injured,” the head coach told journalists, reported Sputnik news agency.

Andersson added that forward Isaac Thelin would also miss the upcoming match because of a leg injury.

However, the players were in good spirits about the upcoming match. Sweden defender and captain Andreas Granqvist said Friday that his team will do their best in order to beat Germany in their second World Cup match on Saturday.

“We’ve played together for a two-year period now. We’ve beaten teams that were well above us. Tomorrow we are playing against a German team which, on paper, is a better team but we’re going to do absolutely everything we can tomorrow to get good results,” Granqvist told journalists.

Defending champions Germany, who top the FIFA world rankings, were beaten 0-1 by Mexico in their opening World Cup match, while Sweden, who are ranked 24th in the world, beat South Korea by the same scoreline in their first game.

Sweden and Germany are slated to square off here on Saturday.

–IANS

ajb/vd