Three tech missions on solar, water treatment to be launched at IIT Madras

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and Environment, Forests and Climate Change will launch three technology mission centres at IIT Madras on Friday to address various issues around solar energy and water treatment, a government statement said on Thursday.

“All the three centres will be set up by the Department of Science and Technology (DST),” Vardhan’s office said in a release.

The first, it said, is the DST-IIT Madras Solar Energy Harnessing Centre.

“The centre will focus on a wide range of research and technology development activities such as silicon solar cells that promise high efficiency and are suited for Indian conditions. It is likely to be a true change agent in the energy landscape of India. The consortium will be duly poised to address the sustainability requirements in the spirit of Make in India,” the release said.

Scientists from IIT Madras, IIT Guwahati, Anna University, ICT-Mumbai, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and KGDS Renewable Energy Private Limited will be engaged in the activities of the centre.

Second in line is the DST-IIT Madras Water Innovation Centre for sustainable treatment, reuse and management which has been established with the aim to undertake synchronized research and training programmes on various issues related to wastewater management, water treatment, sensor development, stormwater management and distribution and collection systems.

“This multi-institutional virtual centre will be looking into a sustainable approach for water resources protection and augmentation through wastewater treatment and reuse and stormwater management.

“The centre will provide a unique opportunity for the various groups in different premier organizations working in the area of wastewater management, water treatment, sensor development and stormwater management to collaborate and work in synergized manner to ensure adequate and safe sources of drinking water for rural and urban India and process water for highly polluting industries, through research, technology development and capacity building,” the Science and Technology Ministry said.

The third one would be the test bed on solar thermal desalination solutions which are being established by IIT Madras and KGDS as solution providers in Naripaaiyur, Ramanathapuram district, Tamil Nadu with the aim to deliver customized technological solutions to address prevalent water challenges in the arid coastal villages located on the shores of the Bay of Bengal.

–IANS

sd/oeb/bg