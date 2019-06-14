Three women gangraped in Noida; seven held

Noida, June 19 (IANS) Three women were allegedly gangraped by nine men at a farm house in Sector 135 area of Noida on Wednesday, the police said. Seven people have been arrested in the case while teams have been formed to nab the other two, police added.

The police identified the accused as Akhilesh Yadav, lavlesh Yadav, Bhola Yadav, Anjan Yadav, Rajesh Yadav, Satish Pal and Raj Kumar Mauraya while the two absconding have been identified as Mulayam Yadav and Pankaj.

“A woman came to the Expressway police station around 5 a.m. alleging that she and her two friends were gangraped by nine men. The woman in her complaint said she and her two friends were hanging about near Lajput Nagar metro station. Around 11:30 pm, two men in a Swift Dzire car approached them,” said Vaibhav Krishna, Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

The police claimed the women were sex workers negotiating a deal for which an advance was paid to them.

“The men brought them to a farm house in Sector 135, where 7 more men joined them. The three women got scared and asked them to drop them back. However, the accused didn’t listen to them as nine of them took turns to force themselves on the women. They also took away the advance they had paid,” said Krishna.

Later, the three women were dropped at the main road by one of the accused.

“Following the information, a case under section 376D (gangrape) and 323(punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC was registered and seven men were arrested. Two of their associates are absconding. We have formed teams to nab them,” said Krishna.

Police said that they have sealed the farmhouse where the incident took place. One of the accused was working as a guard at the farm house.

(Advitya Bahl can be contacted at [email protected])

–IANS

adv/prs