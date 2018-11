Srinagar, Nov 12 (IANS) Three youths were injured on Monday in a scuffle among themselves inside a police lock-up in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Police said the three were lodged in a police station in Baramulla after a court remand. All three were shifted to the Baramulla district hospital where doctors said their condition was stable.

The youths had been arrested 10 days back in connection with a stone pelting incident.

–IANS

sq/mr